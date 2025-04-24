Post Pahalgam attack, can India exit the Non-Nuclear Pact with Pakistan? Key treaty explained
Produced by Subhadra Srivastava
Following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Ministry of External Affairs announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, however, there are several other treaties that maintain the peace and stability of the countries, one of which is the agreement on the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities.
Signed in 1988 and ratified in 1991, the Non-Nuclear Aggression Agreement was born out of a rare moment of mutual foresight. It prohibits India and Pakistan from attacking each other's nuclear installations and facilities, establishing a critical line neither side would cross — even in times of war. It remains one of the few pacts consistently upheld by both nations.
The treaty requires both countries to exchange lists of their nuclear facilities every January 1st. This annual exchange has functioned as a subtle, but significant, confidence-building measure — designed to prevent strategic miscalculations and reduce the risks of nuclear escalation in an already volatile relationship.
The agreement covers a wide array of nuclear infrastructure — including power reactors, uranium enrichment facilities, reprocessing plants, and any site containing fresh or irradiated nuclear material. However, it stops short of requiring disclosure of the purpose or activities conducted at these facilities, offering only locational transparency.
According to the Asia-Pacific Leadership Network, it is the only bilateral agreement between India and Pakistan that has seen unwavering implementation. It predates both nations’ formal nuclear declarations.
Amid rising tensions, several videos of ex-armymen are going viral. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said, "India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth." As India considers all options in response to the Pahalgam attack, the future of even the most stable bilateral treaties may hang in the balance.
What makes the case particularly different is the fact that both India and Pakistan are the closest nuclear-armed neighbors, sharing a 3,323-kilometer border. India has around 172 nuclear warheads while Pakistan has 170–200.
Despite escalating tensions, the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between India and Pakistan, which has endured multiple wars since 1988, is unlikely to be broken.