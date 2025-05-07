Operation Sindoor: Top 7 deadliest suicide drones in the world right now
Produced by Abhinav Yadav
Suicide drones, also called kamikaze drones or loitering munitions, are changing modern warfare. These drones fly towards a target and explode on impact, making them a favourite weapon in conflicts worldwide.
The Shahed-136, made by Iran, is one of the most used suicide drones. It has been seen in conflicts from Ukraine to the Middle East. Known for its long range and heavy warhead, it can strike targets hundreds of kilometres away.
The American Switchblade series is famous for its precision. The Switchblade 300 is light and portable, perfect for soldiers on the ground. The larger Switchblade 600 can destroy tanks and armoured vehicles, giving armies a big advantage.
Russia’s Lancet drone is making headlines in the Ukraine war. It can loiter over battlefields, spot targets, and dive down to destroy them. Its smart camera and guidance system make it very effective against enemy equipment.
The Israeli Harop is known as the “hunter-killer” drone. It can fly for hours, search for enemy radars or missiles, and crash into them with deadly force. Its long endurance makes it a favourite for deep strikes.
Poland’s Warmate is a small, easy-to-carry suicide drone used by several countries. designed to attack soldiers or light vehicles. Both are changing the way small units fight on the ground.
The Hero-120, made by Israel, is the latest in smart kamikaze drones. It can attack moving targets, change course mid-air, and is used by NATO forces. With its advanced tech, it shows how suicide drones are only getting smarter and deadlier.
Nagastra-1 comes with advanced features that distinguish it from similar systems developed by more technologically advanced nations. The suicide drone is capable of eliminating hostile targets through GPS-guided precision strikes, achieving an accuracy of up to 2 metres.