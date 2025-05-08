Operation Sindoor: Top 6 rifles in service with the Indian Army
Produced by Subhadra Srivastava
Produced by Subhadra Srivastava
India’s defence forces are armed with a diverse mix of rifles tailored for varying combat environments, from icy Himalayan heights to dense jungles. Here is the list:
AK-203 is joitnly produced by India and Russia. it is replacing the INSAS as the Army’s primary assault rifle. Chambered in 7.62x39mm, it delivers higher stopping power and better performance in rough terrains. Over 670,000 units are slated for induction.
Imported from the United States, the SIG Sauer 716i is a designated marksman rifle firing 7.62x51mm NATO rounds. With a semi-automatic system and 600m range, it offers greater accuracy and power for mid-range engagements. It is particularly deployed along the Line of Control (LoC).
The Israeli-made Tavor TAR-21 (X95 variant) is used by Indian units such as the Para SF. Its bullpup design and modularity make it suitable for urban warfare and close-quarters combat. It uses 5.56mm NATO rounds and offers effective manoeuvrability.
Imported from Russia and Eastern Europe, the AK-47 and its variants like the AKM and AK-103 continue to serve across infantry and reserve units. These rifles are valued for their reliability, low maintenance, and effectiveness in rugged terrain.
The Dragunov SVD remains the Army’s primary sniper rifle, supported by the Barrett M95 for anti-material tasks and Finland’s Sako TRG for long-range precision. Indigenous options like the Vidhwansak are gradually being adopted under the “Make in India” initiative.
The Indian Small Arms System (INSAS) has long served as the standard-issue rifle for Indian soldiers. Developed indigenously, it fires 5.56x45mm NATO rounds and operates on a gas-operated system with selective fire. Despite facing criticism for reliability in cold conditions, it remains in limited use, mainly with paramilitary forces.