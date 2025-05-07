Operation Sindoor: India's top 7 most wanted terrorists hidden in Pakistan

Pakistan: A Terrorist’s Paradise

In a bold response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Army and Air Force carried out precision strikes targeting terror launchpads and infrastructure of groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. While these camps were hit, the masterminds behind years of cross-border terror, sheltered in Pakistan, continue to evade justice. Here’s a look at India’s most wanted terrorists who are still hiding in plain sight across the border.