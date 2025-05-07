Operation Sindoor: India's top 7 most wanted terrorists hidden in Pakistan
Produced by Tarun Mishra
In a bold response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Army and Air Force carried out precision strikes targeting terror launchpads and infrastructure of groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. While these camps were hit, the masterminds behind years of cross-border terror, sheltered in Pakistan, continue to evade justice. Here’s a look at India’s most wanted terrorists who are still hiding in plain sight across the border.
The mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Hafiz Saeed is the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and currently resides in Lahore. Though officially under house arrest at times, he has long operated freely in Pakistan, giving public speeches and running charity fronts.
The founder of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Masood Azhar is believed to be living in Bahawalpur, Pakistan. He is accused of masterminding several deadly attacks on Indian soil, including the 2001 Parliament attack and the 2019 Pulwama suicide bombing. Despite being a UN-designated global terrorist, Pakistan continues to shield him.
India’s most infamous fugitive, Dawood is the mastermind of the 1993 Mumbai blasts and leads the D-Company crime syndicate. He is believed to be hiding in Karachi under ISI protection and is also involved in narco-terrorism and money laundering globally.
Chief of Hizbul Mujahideen and head of the United Jihad Council, Salahuddin operates out of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He openly admits to orchestrating militant attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and has even made televised statements from Pakistani soil.
A senior LeT commander and key planner of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, Lakhvi has been in and out of Pakistani custody. Despite India’s repeated demands for his extradition, he remains active and is reportedly involved in terror financing from within Pakistan.
Another top LeT handler, Sajid Mir played a critical role in coordinating the 26/11 Mumbai attacks from Pakistan. Though Pakistan initially denied his existence, they later claimed he was jailed. India, however, has been denied access to confirm his status.
Co-founder of Indian Mujahideen, Riyaz Bhatkal is wanted for planning several serial blasts in Indian cities including Delhi, Bangalore, and Pune. He is believed to be living in Pakistan under the protection of the ISI.