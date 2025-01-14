Maha Kumbh 2025: Mesmerising Visuals From the First ‘Amrit Snan’

Everything Under Control: UP DGP

Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar said, “Our officers and jawans are on duty, everything is under control. We are continuously monitoring the situation and all our senior officers are also in the Control Rooms...Amrit Snan is going on in a peaceful manner. Devotees are peacefully taking a holy dip at several places in the state on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.”