Maha Kumbh 2025: Mesmerising Visuals From the First ‘Amrit Snan’
By: Prajvi Mathur (All images credit: ANI)
The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 began on January 13 and will continue till February 26, with millions of devotees already taking a dip in the sacred waters of Triveni Sangam at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.
The world’s largest spiritual gathering is witnessing pilgrims from across India and abroad, taking part in the auspicious ritual of taking a dip at the Triveni Sangam, where the holy Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers meet.
January 14 marks the day of the first ‘Amrit Snan’ on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, where a crowd of 10 million took a dip in the sacred river by morning. Over 15 million pilgrims had taken a holy dip on the first day of the Maha Kumbh.
People from many countries, every state of India, across castes participated in the Amrit Snan together, giving the message of unity and ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (World is one family) during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.
As the pilgrims took part in the auspicious occasion of Amrit Snan, flower petals were showered on them from helicopters. Sadhus from several Akharas took a dip in the holy river in a well-organised schedule.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended greeting on the occasion, saying, “This is the living form of our eternal culture and faith. Today, on the auspicious occasion of the great festival of faith, ‘Makar Sankranti’, congratulations to all the devotees who earned virtue at the first ‘Amrit Snan’ at the Triveni Sangam in Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj!”
Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar said, “Our officers and jawans are on duty, everything is under control. We are continuously monitoring the situation and all our senior officers are also in the Control Rooms...Amrit Snan is going on in a peaceful manner. Devotees are peacefully taking a holy dip at several places in the state on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.”
The festival is held every 12 years in one of the four locations including Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nashik and Ujjain, where the nectar of immortality from mythological Samudra Manthan is believed to have fallen.
