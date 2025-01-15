Maha Kumbh 2025: Meet IITian Baba who left aerospace engineering for spirituality
By: Prajvi Mathur (Image credit: Instagram/@abhey_singh)
Abhey Singh, aka Masani Gorakh, has gained the name of ‘IITian Baba’ after revealing that he had studied aerospace engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay during an interview at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. (Image credit: Instagram/@abhey_singh)
He revealed that he became a monk to understand himself and the divine better. He also changed his name to Masani Gorakh and dedicated his life to Lord Shiva in devotion. He also goes by other names like Raghav and Jagdish, he added. (Image credit: AFP)
Hailing from Haryana, Masani Gorakh studied aerospace engineering for four years at IIT Bombay. He then changed his field and pursued a Masters degree in Design and worked in photography. He also taught Physics to some students in the meantime. (Image credit: AFP)
In a pursuit to “understand the meaning of life,” IITian Baba then started studying Post-Modernism, Socrates, and Plato. He then went back home and focused on “basic things”. (Image credit: AFP)
“I now understand that this is real knowledge. If you have to understand the mind or mental health, then you can do it (through spirituality),” he told News18. He added that he does not care what others think of his new ambition. (Image credit: AFP)
When he was asked how was he able to reach this stage, he said, “This stage is the best stage.” “If you keep pursuing knowledge, where do you reach? This is where you reach,” he added. (Image credit: AFP)
The interaction quickly went viral on social media, with several people praising the young man for his pursuit of knowledge. As the world’s largest religious festival, Maha Kumbh is happening at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, and millions of devotees are taking part in the rituals. (Image credit: AFP)
