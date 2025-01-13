Kumbh Mela 2025: What is Shahi Snan? Know date, time and significance
The Maha Kumbh Mela, a major Hindu festival, will take place in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, starting from today, January 13, 2025, to February 26, 2025. The event, that is organised based upon the. position of planet Jupiter, centres on ritual bathing at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, offering spiritual renewal to millions of devotees.
Sacred bathing rituals, or Shahi Snans, are central to the Maha Kumbh Mela. The important dates for 2025 are: January 13: Paush Purnima, January 14: Makar Sankranti (First Shahi Snan), January 29: Mauni Amavasya (Second Shahi Snan), February 3: Basant Panchami (Third Shahi Snan), February 12: Maghi Purnima, February 26: Mahashivratri (Final Snan)
The Shahi Snans are scheduled among 13 akharas, with allocated timings for their processions and ritual baths. Mahanirvani and Atal Akhara: 5:15 AM to 7:55 AM | Niranjani and Anand Akharas: 6:05 AM to 8:45 AM | Each akhara follows a structured procession, completing the snan within their designated time slots.
The origins of the Kumbh Mela trace back to the legend of Samudra Manthan, the cosmic ocean churning by Devas and Asuras to obtain Amrit, the nectar of immortality. Drops of nectar spilled at Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain, and Nashik, sanctifying these locations as periodic hosts of the Kumbh Mela.
Ritual bathing during the Kumbh Mela is believed to cleanse sins and grant spiritual merit. Pilgrims include ascetics, saints, and devotees from all walks of life. The event showcases traditional ceremonies, including processions of akharas with elephants, horses, and Naga sadhus, symbolising its cultural richness.
A highlight of the event is the Peshwai, a grand procession marking the arrival of ascetics and saints. It features ceremonial displays such as sword rituals, colorful chariots, and decorated animals, drawing significant attention.
The Maha Kumbh Mela fosters unity among millions of participants, offering a platform for spiritual practices and cultural exchanges. The confluence of faith and tradition at Prayagraj continues to uphold the event’s religious and historical legacy.
