Kumbh Mela 2025: What is Shahi Snan? Know date, time and significance

Event Overview

The Maha Kumbh Mela, a major Hindu festival, will take place in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, starting from today, January 13, 2025, to February 26, 2025. The event, that is organised based upon the. position of planet Jupiter, centres on ritual bathing at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, offering spiritual renewal to millions of devotees.