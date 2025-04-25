'India, US, Russia and more': World's top 6 most powerful militaries in 2025
Produced by Subhadra Srivastava
Produced by Subhadra Srivastava
Amid the the heightened tensions, and threats of military escalations between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attacks that claimed the lives of 27 people in Jammu and Kashmir, the Global Firepower (GFP) index for 2025 has been released. The index offers a comprehensive assessment of military strengths across 145 countries.
It assesses more than 60 metrics—including manpower, equipment strength, financial resources, logistics, and geographical advantages—to produce a composite “power index” score. This score does not solely reflect numbers but also operational readiness, technological advancement, and strategic positioning.
The United States holds the top position with a Power Index of 0.0744. Its military includes 2.1 million personnel, over 13,000 aircraft, and 4,640 tanks. The US maintains the world’s largest defence budget and operates an extensive network of overseas bases.
Both Russia and China register a Power Index of 0.0788. Russia has 3.5 million personnel, 4,292 aircraft, and 5,750 tanks. China fields 3.1 million personnel, 3,309 aircraft, and the world’s largest tank fleet at 6,800 units. Both countries continue to develop their military capabilities.
India ranked 4th in the GFP 2025 list. With a Power Index of 0.1184, India fields a massive force of 51,37,550 military personnel, 2,229 aircraft, and 4,201 tanks. India’s defense sector continues to grow, fueled by indigenous manufacturing, increased defense spending, and its expanding role in regional and global security.
With a Power Index of 0.1656, South Korea is in fifth place. It fields 3.8 million personnel, 1,592 aircraft, and 2,236 tanks. Most of its forces are stationed near the North Korean border, supported by advanced defence technology and a strong alliance with the United States.
The UK ranks sixth with a Power Index of 0.1785. Its military includes 1.1 million personnel, 631 aircraft, and 227 tanks. While its ground force is smaller, the UK remains a central member of NATO and operates a capable navy and nuclear force.
Pakistan, meanwhile, has dropped from 9th to 12th position in this year’s GFP index. This decline reflects ongoing economic pressures and limitations in sustaining large-scale military modernization.