From Godman To Rape Convict: A Timeline of Asaram Bapu Case

Asaram accused of rape by a 16-year-old girl in his ashram in Manai area near Jodhpur in Rajasthan. The same month, the victim’s family files complaint against Asaram in Delhi case transferred to Jodhpur Police.
Asaram arrested in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, after 11 days in hiding, brought to Jodhpur the next day.
Asaram and four others chargesheeted under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and other acts. Two days later, a trial starts after order from Rajasthan High Court that hearings should be conducted daily.
Charges are framed against Asaram by Jodhpur court but he pleads not guilty.
Asaram's bail petition is rejected by the Supreme Court. The godman files another plea, but that too is rejected.
Key witness in the case, Akhil Gupta, shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar. The next month, Rahul Sachan, another key witness, attacked with knife in Jodhpur court premises.
The Case takes a twist with one of the witnesses, Sudha Pathak, turning hostile and another one Kripal Singh shot dead.
Final arguments in the case completed, court reserves order for April 25. Two weeks later, Asaram found guilty under IPC Section 376 and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).
Gandhinagar court convicts Asaram for raping the Surat-based devotee. Asaram's wife Lakshmi, daughter Bharati, and four female followers — Dhruvben, Nirmala, Jassi and Meera — are acquitted.
