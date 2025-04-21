'From classmates to co-founders and now couple': Meet Sambhav Jain, Arvind Kejriwal’s son-in-law from IIT
Produced by Abhinav yadav
Delhi’s political circles lit up on April 18, as Harshita Kejriwal, daughter of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, tied the knot with Sambhav Jain. The grand wedding was held at Kapurthala House in New Delhi, an event that saw top AAP leaders in attendance.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, Harshita and Sambhav met during their time at IIT Delhi, where both pursued their studies. Their friendship blossomed into love and eventually led to their wedding. They got engaged on 17th April at Delhi’s luxury hotel Shangri-La Eros.
Harshita, the elder daughter of Arvind and Sunita Kejriwal, studied chemical engineering at IIT-Delhi and graduated in 2018. After college, she worked as an associate consultant at Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in Gurugram.
According to reports, Sambhav Jain is a project management consultant with a private firm. He is known for his calm personality, strong academic background and shared entrepreneurial passion with Harshita.
Sambhav and Harshita co-founded a healthcare startup called Basil Health, showing their shared interest in healthcare innovation. The venture highlights their commitment to creating impact beyond corporate careers.
The wedding saw the presence of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Manish Sisodia, and other top Aam Aadmi Party leaders.
From studying together at IIT Delhi to building a life together, Harshita and Sambhav’s journey is one of friendship, ambition, and love. As they begin a new chapter, their story has already captured public attention.