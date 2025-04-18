'What If Cricket Was Played on Moon' - Here’s What Would Have Happened…

The Moon's gravity is about 1/6th of Earth's. That means bowlers could launch deliveries that float more than swing. A fast bowler would have a hard time generating bounce — but a spinner? Deadly. That ball would loop for days.
Jumping for a run? You might go boing and land halfway down the pitch. Diving for a crease would become a slow-mo ballet — you might overshoot the stumps entirely!
Bulky suits = no quick footwork. Holding a bat in those thick gloves? You’d need a custom grip. Wicketkeepers? Basically glorified statues in gloves, hoping the ball eventually floats their way.
There’s no air, so, no conventional swing. No sound — unless you’ve got a comm system in your helmet. And no cloud cover to blame when you get out for a duck.
Dome-shaped stadium to simulate air and pressure. Artificial turf (you’re not growing grass up there). And don’t forget gravity-assisted crowd surfing if someone hits a match-winning shot!