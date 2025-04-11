6 Unbreakable Cricket Records

In 2004 West Indies great Brian Lara scored unbeaten in an innings of a Test match, making him to date the only batter to achieve the feat. Considering modern-day Test matches lasting not more than four days, the records is unlikely to be broken.
India’s Rohit Sharma in 2014 scored 264 runs in an innings of an ODI match, a record which is unlikely to be broken considering one will have to bat the entire 50 overs and get help in other factors like small boundaries, most balls faced and most importantly weak bowling attack.
Australia, a team with the most records in cricket, has won 50-over World Cups consecutively for 3 years, i.e., 1999, 2003, and 2007.
In 2001, when Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka were head to head, Chaminda Vaas spelt magic, taking nine wickets and dismantling 80% of the team by giving off just 19 runs.
Shoaib Akhtar has the record for the fastest ball ever bowled, going at 161.3 km/h or 100.2 mph. He is the player who was primed to have the most records in cricket, especially when it came to bowling.
Sachin Tendulkar is the only player in cricket history to score more than 30,000 runs in all formats. If someone is expected to break this record, there is another Indian player, Virat Kohli. Virat is also a player who is expected to have the most records in cricket history, but only time will tell if that’s true.