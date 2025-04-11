Tripathi can come in the side as a replacement to Ruturaj Gaikwad who has been ruled out the season due to an injury.
The Kiwi did hit a fifty in the last match but was retired out towards the end as he failed to get going.
He is set to return as CSK's skipper after Gaikwad was ruled out of the season. he'll be the first 'uncapped' player to lead an IPL side.
Veteran spinner is expected to retain his place in the side despite not being very effective throughout the season.
The big hitting all-rounder is also set to retain his place in the side.
He has been one of the main pillars for CSK over the years and the team would rely on him to break the losing streak vs KKR.
One of the brightest spots of CSK this season - the batter is expected to open the innings as has been the case this season.
The pacer has been having a breakout year for the CSK in the powerplay and would be hoping to reprise his performance in the game against KKR as well.
He has played just two games this season with returned with the figures of 1/21 in the last game vs PBKS.
The best spinner of the tournament so far will have a lot to do if CSK were to break the losing streak tonight.
An established bowler over the past couple of season for CSK, he was taken to cleaners last match but will hope to bounce back vs KKR.