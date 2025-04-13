7 Most Expensive Spells in IPL by Indian Bowlers

Arshdeep Singh, playing for Punjab Kings in 2023, conceded 66 runs in just 3.5 overs against Mumbai Indians.
In 2013, Umesh Yadav, representing Delhi Daredevils, gave away 65 runs in his four-over spell against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Sandeep Sharma, while playing for Kings XI Punjab in 2014, had a challenging outing against Sunrisers Hyderabad, conceding 65 runs in his four-over spell.
Yash Dayal, playing for Gujarat Titans in 2023, conceded 69 runs in four overs against Kolkata Knight Riders. Notably, Rinku Singh hit him for five consecutive sixes in the final over to chase down 29 runs, marking a dramatic finish.
In 2018, Basil Thampi, representing Sunrisers Hyderabad, gave away 70 runs in his four-over spell against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Mohit Sharma holds the record for the most expensive spell in IPL history. Playing for Gujarat Titans against Delhi Capitals in 2024, he conceded 73 runs in four overs without taking a wicket.
Mohammed Shami conceded 75 in just four overs for SunRisers Hyderabad against Punjab Kings in an IPl 2025 match on Saturday. It's second most expensive spell in the history of IPL.