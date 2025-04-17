7 Lesser-known Facts About Virat Kohli, Once Used to Carry…

At just 18, Virat lost his father during a Ranji Trophy match in 2006. Instead of leaving the match, he went on to score a crucial 90 runs for Delhi the very next day. It was a defining moment in his career and life.
Kohli scored a century off just 52 balls against Australia in 2013 in Jaipur—making it the fastest by an Indian in ODIs at the time.
Virat has certain quirks—like wearing the same pair of gloves or pads if he’s in good form. He believes in lucky charms and has even stuck with specific bats for long stretches.
Kohli is a co-owner of the FC Goa football team in the Indian Super League (ISL). He’s a huge football enthusiast and even considered being a footballer if cricket hadn’t worked out.
Before his fitness transformation, Kohli loved butter chicken, mutton rolls, and desserts. Now, he follows a strict diet and has inspired a fitness culture in Indian cricket.
The nickname “Cheeku” was given to him by his coach Ajit Chaudhary when Kohli was a chubby kid with big ears and short hair—he resembled a rabbit from an Indian comic strip.
As a kid, Kohli would often carry his cricket kit to school—even on non-practice days—just in case there was a chance to play. He was obsessed with cricket from the very beginning.