7 Highest Individual Scores in Run Chases in IPL History

Aditya Pimpale
Apr 13, 2025, 08:36 AM

7. Jos Buttler – 100 (60 balls)

RR chased down 224, winning off the final ball vs KKR on 6 April 2024.

6. David Warner – 100 (55 balls)

SRH chased 185, winning by 7 wickets vs RCB on 31 Mar 2019.

5. Jonny Bairstow – 108 (48 balls)

PBKS achieved the highest successful run chase in IPL history vs KKR, scoring 262/2 to win by 8 wickets on 26 April 2024.

4. Virat Kohli – 113 (50 balls)

RCB chased 174, winning by 82 runs vs KXP on 18 May 2016.

3. Shane Watson – 117 (57 balls)

RR chased 190, winning by 9 wickets vs SRH on 27 May 2018.

2. Paul Valthaty – 120 (63 balls)

KXIP chased 189, winning by 6 wickets vs CSK on 13 April 2011.

1. Abhishek Sharma – 141 (55 balls)

SRH chased down 246, winning by 8 wickets with 9 balls to spare vs PBKS on 12 April 2025.