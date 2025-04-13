7 Highest Individual Scores in Run Chases in IPL History

RR chased down 224, winning off the final ball vs KKR on 6 April 2024.
SRH chased 185, winning by 7 wickets vs RCB on 31 Mar 2019.
PBKS achieved the highest successful run chase in IPL history vs KKR, scoring 262/2 to win by 8 wickets on 26 April 2024.
RCB chased 174, winning by 82 runs vs KXP on 18 May 2016.
RR chased 190, winning by 9 wickets vs SRH on 27 May 2018.
KXIP chased 189, winning by 6 wickets vs CSK on 13 April 2011.
SRH chased down 246, winning by 8 wickets with 9 balls to spare vs PBKS on 12 April 2025.