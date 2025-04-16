when Brendon McCullum hit 158 not out in opening match of IPL history and in 18 years since that multiple records have been made and broken. Some records, however, remain intact even after so many years and here are 6 Unbreakable IPL Records
Chris Gayle 13 4s and 17 6s during his innings of 175 not out in IPL 2013 - scoring 154 runs in boundaries. These are the most runs by a batter through boundaries in an innings in IPL history and despite all the power hitting - the record looks safe and unbreakable in the foreseeable future.
As a surprise for many, former IPL player Adam Gilchrist has the best bowling average in IPL history. He bowled only 1 ball in tournament during his 80 career matches between 2008-13 and took a wicket on it. This record can only be equalled and only always remain a Unbreakable IPL Record.
MS Dhoni has been playing IPL since 2008 and has taken 176 catches in 197 dismissals - both of them a record in the tournament history. The next best is Rishabh Pant with 76 catches in 99 dismissals - clearly the record will remain Unbreakable IPL Record for a long period of time even after Dhoni's retirement - whenever that happens.
AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli's 229-run partnership they brought up in 2016 has been intact since las nine years with the next best being 210 in later seasons. While the record can surely be surpassed one fine day - the longevity of it already makes it fall under Unbreakable IPL Record for now.
Kumar Sangakkara's five dismissals as a wicketkeeper is a milestone that has only be achieved once in the IPL history. In the ever-evolving power hitting game, there are very less chances of a wicketkeeper getting these many opportunities in an innings hence this achievement can remain on Unbreakable IPL Record for days or years to come.
MS Dhoni may have quit captaincy but his 228 matches as captain remain the most for a player in IPL history. Shreyas Iyer is next best with 76 matches as captain and will have to stay as skipper for 10 more seasons before he can come equal to Dhoni - clearly an Unbreakable IPL Record for at least next decade.