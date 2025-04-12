5 Unbreakable IPL Records

Aditya Pimpale
Apr 12, 2025, 07:31 PM

1. Most Wickets on Debut Match

Alzarri Joseph’s astounding figures of 6/12 from just 3.4 overs not only secured victory for the Mumbai Indians but also displayed his name in the IPL history. By surpassing Sohail Tanvir's erstwhile record figures of 6/14, achieved in the inaugural season of the IPL in 2008.

2. Most Runs in an IPL Season

Scoring a staggering 973 runs in a single IPL season, Virat Kohli redefined the boundaries of batting excellence and set a benchmark that seems destined to stand the test of time.

Despite his heroics in the IPL 2016 season, Virat only led RCB to the runners-up spot.

3. Fastest Fifty in IPL History

In a breathtaking display of power-hitting, Yashasvi Jaiswal engrave his name in the IPL history by smashing the fastest fifty ever recorded in the tournament, achieving this remarkable milestone in a mere 13 balls.

4. 10 Consecutive Wins

One of the most remarkable chapters in Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) illustrious journey is their extraordinary winning streak, which spanned an impressive 10 games across the IPL 2014 and 2015 seasons.

The 2014 feat remains special for KKR as they went on to win the Indian Premier League title.

5. Fastest Century (30 balls)

Chris Gayle's monumental century in the 2013 IPL season stands as a testament to his unparalleled prowess and sheer dominance with the bat. His blistering knock, achieved in a mere 30 balls, rewrote the record books and etched his name in the annals of cricketing history.