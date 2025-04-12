5 Unbreakable IPL Records

Alzarri Joseph’s astounding figures of 6/12 from just 3.4 overs not only secured victory for the Mumbai Indians but also displayed his name in the IPL history. By surpassing Sohail Tanvir's erstwhile record figures of 6/14, achieved in the inaugural season of the IPL in 2008.
Scoring a staggering 973 runs in a single IPL season, Virat Kohli redefined the boundaries of batting excellence and set a benchmark that seems destined to stand the test of time.
In a breathtaking display of power-hitting, Yashasvi Jaiswal engrave his name in the IPL history by smashing the fastest fifty ever recorded in the tournament, achieving this remarkable milestone in a mere 13 balls.
One of the most remarkable chapters in Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) illustrious journey is their extraordinary winning streak, which spanned an impressive 10 games across the IPL 2014 and 2015 seasons.
Chris Gayle's monumental century in the 2013 IPL season stands as a testament to his unparalleled prowess and sheer dominance with the bat. His blistering knock, achieved in a mere 30 balls, rewrote the record books and etched his name in the annals of cricketing history.