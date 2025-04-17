6 Thrilling IPL Super Over Finishes, Last One Will Blow Your Mind

Aditya Pimpale
Apr 17, 2025, 11:22 AM

6. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in 2020

After a tied game at 202 runs apiece, DC faltered in the Super Over, and AB de Villiers calmly finished the chase, showcasing his unmatched ability to thrive under pressure.

5. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians in 2013

Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers chased down the target in just four balls, making it one of the most explosive and shortest Super Overs in IPL history.

4. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) in 2013

Both teams scored 159, and the pressure-packed Super Over was won by SRH, thanks to disciplined bowling from Amit Mishra.

3. Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in 2009

Yusuf Pathan turned out to be the difference-maker, sealing the win for RR in a nail-biting finish. This was the first occasion when a Super Over had taken place in the IPL.

2. Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab (now PBKS) in 2020

After a dramatic tie in regular play, Punjab collapsed in the Super Over, managing only two runs. DC chased it down easily, riding high on Marcus Stoinis’ last-over heroics.

Photo Credit : AFP

1. Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings clash in 2020

After both the regular game and the first Super Over ended in ties, Punjab Kings eventually edged out Mumbai Indians, thanks to Mohammed Shami’s incredible death bowling and the finishing touches from Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal. This is the only time where fans have been treated a double Super Over.

Photo Credit : AFP

Wednesday's encounter between DC and RR was also a thriller.