5 times India’s military triumphed over Pakistan's aggression
Produced by Subhadra Srivastava
Produced by Subhadra Srivastava
Following the terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 27 civilians, diplomatic tensions have increased between India and Pakistan. On Thursday, Pakistan violated the ceasefire, prompting a response from Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).
Pakistan launched Operation Gibraltar to provoke unrest in Jammu and Kashmir. This escalated into full-scale war. Indian forces repelled the offensive and advanced into Pakistani territory. The conflict ended with a UN-mandated ceasefire and the Tashkent Agreement.
Triggered by the civil war in East Pakistan, India intervened after a large refugee influx. Indian forces fought on both eastern and western fronts. The war concluded with the creation of Bangladesh following Pakistan’s military surrender in Dhaka.
Pakistani troops and militants occupied Indian positions in the Kargil sector. India launched Operation Vijay to regain control. After intense fighting and global pressure, Pakistan withdrew. The conflict reaffirmed the status of the Line of Control.
In response to the Uri attack that killed 19 Indian soldiers, India conducted surgical strikes across the LoC. Special forces targeted identified militant launch pads. The Indian government confirmed the operation, though Pakistan denied any such strikes occurred.
After the Pulwama suicide bombing that killed 40 personnel, India carried out air strikes in Balakot. The Indian Air Force targeted a Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp. Pakistan retaliated with air operations and briefly detained an Indian pilot, later released.
India and Pakistan have engaged in repeated confrontations over the last 70 years, largely centred on Kashmir. While some conflicts resulted in territorial or strategic shifts, others were de-escalated through international diplomacy.