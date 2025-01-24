ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year 2024
By Jatin Verma
By Jatin Verma
Yashasvi Jaiswal established himself as a premier Test opener in Indian batting during 2024. After a tough series in South Africa, he made an impressive comeback against England, amassing 712 runs
The resilient opener played a pivotal role in England’s Test success in 2024. His aggressive batting alongside fellow opener Zak Crawley, often laid the foundation for England to post massive totals
An injury-hit season couldn’t prevent Kane Williamson from showcasing his class as one of the finest Test batters in 2024. Overall, Williamson accumulated 1,013 runs in 2024 at an average of 59.58
Joe Root continued to dominate the longest format of the game in 2024, cementing his status as the best Test batsman of the year. Joe Root accumulated 1,556 runs in 2024 at an average of 55.57
In 2024, Harry Brook firmly established himself as England’s next batting superstar. Overall, Harry Brook amassed 1,100 runs in 2024 at an average of 55.
Kamindu Mendis made a triumphant return to Test cricket in 2024 after nearly a two-year hiatus, with a series of stellar performances. Kamindu Mendis amassed 1,049 runs in 2024 at an average of 74.92
The young wicketkeeper-batter made a sensational debut for England against the West Indies in July. In total, Jamie Smith accumulated 637 runs in 2024 at an average of 42.46
Ravindra Jadeja had an outstanding start to 2024. The all-rounder scored 527 runs in 2024 at an average of 29.27 and picked up 48 wickets at an average of 24.29
Pat Cummins has been named captain of the ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year for a second consecutive year. Cummins took 37 wickets in 2024 at an average of 24.02 and scored 306 runs, averaging 23.53.
Matt Henry took 48 wickets in 2024 at an exceptional average of 18.58, ranking fourth overall in the list of most wickets for the year
Jasprit Bumrah was nothing short of magical in 2024, dominating every team and every batter he bowled to. Jasprit Bumrah took 71 wickets in 2024 at an average of 14.92, finishing as the highest wicket-taker in Test cricket for the year
{{ primary_category.name }}