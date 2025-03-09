How To Make Restaurant-Style White Sauce Pasta in 10 Minutes
Wion Web Desk
Mar 09, 2025, 08:51 PM
Ingredients: 1 cup pasta, 2 tablespoons butter, 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour, 1 cup milk, 1/2 cup grated mozzarella cheese, salt, pepper, oregano.
First, boil the pasta in salty water.
In a large saucepan, melt butter. Then, make a slurry of flour, milk, and water and whisk to form a smooth paste. Add the slurry into the butter. Cook for 1-2 minutes.
Gradually add more milk into the saucepan and continue to stir to avoid lumps. Let it cook for a few minutes.
Photo Credit : X
Remove the sauce from heat, then add mozzarella and parmesan cheese and let it cook.
Add pasta into the sauce and let it cook.
Sprinkle black pepper and oregano on the pasta before serving.
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ contributors.0.name }}
& {{ contributors.1.name }}
Read Next