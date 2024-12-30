How To Make Peanut Patty In Winters

Ingredients: Peanuts, boiled potatoes, red chilli powder, cumin powder, garam masala, bread crumbs, salt, coriander, and oil.

Step 1: Dry roast some peanuts and roughly grind them in a mixture

Step 2: Mash some boiled potatoes in a bowl

Step 3: Mix the coarsely ground peanuts with the mashed boiled potatoes.

Step 4: Sprinkle salt, red chilli powder, garam masala, and cumin powder. Mix everything properly.

Step 5: Add the bread crumbs and freshly chopped coriander to the mixture.

Step 6: Shape the mixture into flat patties

Step 7: You can cook the patties either in oil or in air fryer.

Tip: You can store these peanut patties in the refrigerator for one week.