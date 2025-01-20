How To Make Beetroot Halwa For Babies
If you are looking to feed your child something healthy and tasty, then this beetroot halwa would be a perfect choice. Check the recipe here:
Ingredients: Beetroot, cardamom powder, date, milk, almond, ghee and cashews.
Step 1: A day before making the halwa, soak some dates, almonds, and cashews in one cup of milk overnight.
Step 2: Next morning, remove the seed from the dates and peel the skin of the almonds. Then grind the soaked dry fruit with the same milk and a little bit of water if needed.
Step 3: Take a beetroot and wash it properly before you grate it.
Step 4: Begin the cooking process by heating some ghee in a pan. Then, add grated beetroot and sauté it on low flame for a few minutes.
Step 5: Add the dry fruits and previously prepared milk paste to the same pan, and allow it to cook for one minute.
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ contributors.0.name }}
and {{ contributors.1.name }}
Read Next