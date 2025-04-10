High-Protein Breakfast Platter For Weekend

For the egg lovers, this breakfast is going to be heavenly good. For this combo, you need to make some scrambled eggs, with whole wheat paratha or bread. On the side, sauté veggies of your choice and enjoy.
On a slow weekend morning, enjoy the tasty poha with nuts, seeds, and two boiled eggs.
This combo is going to be superb in taste and healthy. For this, make some egg burji with some veggies, and enjoy it with either flatbread or a bun.
Paneer Bhurji is a scrambled paneer cooked with onions, tomatoes, ginger-garlic paste and other veggies that you want to incorporate. Enjoy it with chapati and on the side, keep some nuts.
Quinoa is not only delicious but also high in nutrition. Enjoy a plate of Quinoa with scrambled or boiled eggs.
For a healthy, protein-rich smoothie bowl, blend Greek yogurt, protein powder, a banana, an apple, and nuts. It can be made quickly in just a few minutes.
