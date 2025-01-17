To make an egg burger, the ingredients that will be used are: Eggs, bun, cheese, onion, tomatoes, cabbage, salt, pepper and oregano.
Break the eggs in a bowl, add salt and pepper according to your taste and give it a good mix. (If you want, you can also add veggies in this step).
Take two equal size small bowls and grease them with butter or oil. Pour the egg mixture into them. Keep these two bowl separately for a few minutes.
In a frying pan, boil some water and gradually keep the two small bowls in the boiling water. Cover the lid and let it cook for a few minutes.
Wash and chop onions, tomatoes cabbage or any other veggies of your choice that you want to add to your burger.
It's time to assemble the burger. Begin by toasting your bun in a pan and placing it on a plate. Start with the sauce, then add the veggies, cheese, and egg patty on top. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, and oregano. Finally, cook the assembled burger again in an oven or air fryer for a few minutes to warm it through.
