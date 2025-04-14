Viral Garlic Maggi: Here's the 7-Minute Version

Here’s a quick and easy recipe for making Viral Garlic Maggi in just 7 minutes.
1 packet of Maggi noodles, 1 ¾ cups of water, 2-3 tablespoons of butter or oil, 5-6 cloves of garlic, 1-2 green chilies, 1 teaspoon of red chili flakes and Salt to taste.
Boil Water: In a saucepan, bring 1 ¾ cups of water to a boil.
Add the Maggi noodles to the boiling water along with the tastemaker (spice mix) that comes with the packet. Cook for about 2 minutes, stirring occasionally.
While the noodles are cooking, heat butter or oil in a separate pan over medium heat. Add the finely chopped garlic and sauté until it turns golden brown and fragrant (about 1-2 minutes). Be careful not to burn it!
Once the garlic is ready, add the cooked Maggi noodles (with some water) to the pan with the garlic. Mix well to combine.
If you like it spicy, add chopped green chilies and red chili flakes. Stir everything together and let it cook for another minute.
If you prefer a saucier Maggi, you can add a little more water at this stage. Adjust salt to taste.
Once done, transfer to a bowl, garnish with fresh coriander leaves, and sprinkle grated cheese on top if desired. Enjoy your delicious Viral Garlic Maggi!