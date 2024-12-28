Make Truffle Edamame Dumplings in 5 Simple Steps
Truffle Edamame Dumplings Recipe
Truffle Edamame Dumplings Recipe
Blend edamame beans and water into a paste. Mix with mashed potato, butter, cream and salt, then spread evenly on a tray.
Steam the tray for five minutes, then cool the mixture. Mix 100 grams of the filling with truffle paste and refrigerate.
Combine wheat starch, potato starch and water. Knead into a smooth, elastic dough.
Use a glass to cut out two-inch dough circles and set aside.
Fill each wrapper with the edamame-truffle mixture, fold, and seal the dumplings.
Steam dumplings for two minutes, garnish with shredded carrot and serve hot.
{{ primary_category.name }}