Make Truffle Edamame Dumplings in 5 Simple Steps

Truffle Edamame Dumplings Recipe

Prepare Edamame Filling

Blend edamame beans and water into a paste. Mix with mashed potato, butter, cream and salt, then spread evenly on a tray.

Steam and Cool

Steam the tray for five minutes, then cool the mixture. Mix 100 grams of the filling with truffle paste and refrigerate.

Make Dumpling Dough

Combine wheat starch, potato starch and water. Knead into a smooth, elastic dough.

Cut Dough Circles

Use a glass to cut out two-inch dough circles and set aside.

Assemble and Fold Dumplings

Fill each wrapper with the edamame-truffle mixture, fold, and seal the dumplings.

Steam and Serve

Steam dumplings for two minutes, garnish with shredded carrot and serve hot.