This Potato Snack Went Viral — Here’s How to Make It in 10 Minutes

Here’s a quick and easy recipe for a viral potato snack that you can make in just 10 minutes. One popular option is the "Crispy Potato Chips" or "Crispy Potato Wedges."
2 medium-sized potatoes, 2 tablespoons olive oil (or any cooking oil) Salt (to taste), Optional: spices like paprika, garlic powder, or pepper for extra flavor
Prep the Potatoes: Wash and peel the potatoes (if desired). Slice the potatoes thinly using a sharp knife or a mandoline for even thickness.
Soak the potato slices in cold water for about 5 minutes. This helps remove excess starch and makes them crispier.
Drain the water and pat the potato slices dry with a clean kitchen towel or paper towels.
In a bowl, toss the potato slices with olive oil, salt, and any additional spices you like until evenly coated.
Microwave - Place the potato slices on a microwave-safe plate in a single layer. Microwave on high for about 5-7 minutes, checking for doneness. They should be crispy and golden.
Once cooked, let them cool for a minute, then enjoy your crispy potato chips as a snack!