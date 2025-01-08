Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Black Pepper Chicken Curry

Mix the chicken pieces with freshly ground black pepper, turmeric powder, and salt. Let it marinate for at least 30 minutes to ensure the spices infuse into the chicken, enhancing the flavour.
Heat mustard oil or ghee in a pan over medium heat. Add cumin seeds, cardamom pods and cloves, letting them sizzle for a few seconds to release their aromatic oils, which will form the base flavour of the curry.
Add finely chopped onions and saute them until they turn golden brown. The caramelisation process brings out the sweetness of the onions, adding a rich depth to the curry’s flavour profile.
Stir in minced ginger and garlic, cooking until the raw smell fades. This step is essential for adding a fragrant, warm base to the curry that complements the heat of the black pepper.
Add the marinated chicken to the pan and cook until it is golden brown on all sides. This browning process locks in the chicken’s juices, giving it a rich texture and enhancing the overall flavour of the dish.
Finally, add tomato puree, water or chicken broth, and allow the curry to simmer. Once the flavours have melded, adjust salt and pepper to taste, then garnish with fresh coriander and serve hot with rice or naan.
