Step-by-Step Guide to Make Tanghulu at Home

Thoroughly pat dry all the fruits using paper towels to ensure they are free from excess moisture.
Thread one piece each of strawberry, grape and orange onto a skewer. Repeat for all five skewers, making sure the fruits are tightly arranged and the skewer’s tip is covered.
In a small saucepan, combine sugar, water and corn syrup. Heat the mixture without stirring, bringing it to a boil. Cook for 18 to 20 minutes.
Remove the saucepan from heat and allow it to rest for one to two minutes, letting the bubbles dissipate.
Tilt the saucepan to pool the sugar mixture to one side. Dip each skewer into the mixture, rotating it to evenly coat the fruits.
Place the coated skewer in an ice bath for about a minute to cool and harden the coating. Transfer it to another surface to set.
Repeat the process for all skewers, working quickly, and serve the tanghulu immediately for the best taste and texture.
{{ primary_category.name }}