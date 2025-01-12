Step-by-Step Guide to Make Tanghulu at Home

Prepare Fruits

Thoroughly pat dry all the fruits using paper towels to ensure they are free from excess moisture.

Assemble Skewers

Thread one piece each of strawberry, grape and orange onto a skewer. Repeat for all five skewers, making sure the fruits are tightly arranged and the skewer’s tip is covered.

Make Candy Coating

In a small saucepan, combine sugar, water and corn syrup. Heat the mixture without stirring, bringing it to a boil. Cook for 18 to 20 minutes.

Let the Mixture Settle

Remove the saucepan from heat and allow it to rest for one to two minutes, letting the bubbles dissipate.

Coat Fruits

Tilt the saucepan to pool the sugar mixture to one side. Dip each skewer into the mixture, rotating it to evenly coat the fruits.

Cool Skewers

Place the coated skewer in an ice bath for about a minute to cool and harden the coating. Transfer it to another surface to set.

Serve

Repeat the process for all skewers, working quickly, and serve the tanghulu immediately for the best taste and texture.