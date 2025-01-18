Red Pumpkin Raita Preparation in 6 Simple Steps

Start by cutting the red pumpkin into small cubes, ensuring they are of uniform size for even cooking. Place the cubes into a pot of water and boil until the pieces are soft and tender. Once cooked, remove from the heat, allow the pumpkin to cool, and then mash the pieces into a smooth consistency.
Beat fresh, thick yoghurt thoroughly with a spoon or whisk in a bowl. The yoghurt should be creamy and smooth so that it mixes well with the other ingredients. Once the texture is just correct, scoop the mashed pumpkin into the yoghurt and mix well until the pumpkin is covered.
Next, finely chop a few green chillies to add a bit of heat and flavour. Then, sprinkle in some salt and sugar to balance the taste, adjusting the quantities according to your personal preference. Stir the mixture thoroughly to ensure all the ingredients are well incorporated into the yoghurt and pumpkin blend.
Heat a tablespoon of ghee in a small pan over medium heat. Add mustard seeds to the hot ghee and wait for them to pop. Then add a sprinkle of asafoetida (hing) and a handful of fresh curry leaves. Everything should be sautéed for a few seconds to release the fragrant aroma of the spices.
When the tempering is finished, carefully pour it over the pumpkin and yoghurt mixture that has been prepared. The raita will get rich, fragrant taste from the hot ghee. Gently stir everything together to ensure that the raita has an even distribution of tempering.
Once your red pumpkin raita is well-mixed and the flavours are fully blended, refrigerate it for a while to chill. Serve the raita cold as a refreshing, cooling side dish to accompany any Indian meal. Enjoy the delightful contrast of flavours and textures.
