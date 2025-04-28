Quick Korean Kimchi Fried Rice You Can Whip Up Anytime

Apr 28, 2025, 01:23 PM
Introduction

Here's a quick and easy recipe for Korean Kimchi Fried Rice that you can whip up anytime. This dish is flavorful, satisfying, and perfect for using up leftover rice and kimchi!

Ingredients

2 cups cooked rice (preferably day-old), 1 cup kimchi, chopped, 1 tablespoon vegetable oil (or sesame oil for extra flavor), 1 small onion, 2 cloves garlic, 1-2 green onions,1-2 eggs (optional), 1 tablespoon soy sauce (adjust to taste), 1 teaspoon gochujang (Korean chili paste) or to taste (optional), Salt and pepper to taste.

Instructions

Prepare the Ingredients: If you haven't done so already, chop the kimchi, dice the onion, and mince the garlic. If using day-old rice, break up any clumps.

Heat the Oil

In a large skillet or wok, heat the vegetable oil over medium heat.

Add the diced onion and sauté for about 2-3 minutes until it becomes translucent. Then add the minced garlic and sauté for another 30 seconds until fragrant.

Add Kimchi

Stir in the chopped kimchi and cook for about 2-3 minutes, allowing it to caramelize slightly and release its flavors.

Add Rice

Add the cooked rice to the skillet. Use a spatula to break up any clumps and mix everything together. Stir-fry for about 3-5 minutes until the rice is heated through.

Season

Add soy sauce, gochujang (if using), and season with salt and pepper to taste. Mix well to ensure the rice is evenly coated.

Garnish and Serve

Remove from heat and garnish with chopped green onions and sesame seeds if desired. Serve hot!

