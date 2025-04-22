Quick & Easy No-Bake Milk Chocolate Pie

Here’s a quick and easy recipe for a No-Bake Milk Chocolate Pie that’s perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth without turning on the oven. It’s creamy, chocolatey, and ready in no time!
Crust: 1 ½ cups graham cracker crumbs (about 10-12 graham crackers), 6 tbsp unsalted butter, melted, 2 tbsp granulated sugar.
1 ½ cups milk chocolate chips (or chopped milk chocolate), 1 cup heavy cream, 1 (8 oz) package cream cheese, softened, 1 tsp vanilla extract, ¼ cup powdered sugar.
Make the Crust: Mix the graham cracker crumbs, melted butter, and sugar in a medium bowl until combined. Press the mixture firmly into the bottom and sides of a 9-inch pie dish. Chill in the refrigerator while you prepare the filling.
In a microwave-safe bowl, melt the milk chocolate chips in 30-second intervals, stirring until smooth. Set aside to cool slightly. In a large mixing bowl, beat the softened cream cheese until smooth. Add the powdered sugar and vanilla extract, and mix until combined.
Gradually add the melted chocolate to the cream cheese mixture, mixing until fully incorporated. In a separate bowl, whip the heavy cream until stiff peaks form. Gently fold the whipped cream into the chocolate mixture until smooth and creamy.
Pour the filling into the chilled graham cracker crust and spread it evenly. Refrigerate the pie for at least 4 hours, or until set.
Before serving, top with whipped cream and chocolate shavings or sprinkles if desired. Slice and enjoy!