Prepare Baked Namakpara in 6 Simple Steps

Put ripe tomatoes in a bowl first. Add garlic to the tomatoes after gently crushing them. This mixture will serve as the dip’s foundation, enhancing its flavour and depth.
Finely chop a sprig of fresh basil and add it to the tomato-garlic mixture. Stir everything together for a well-balanced flavour, then refrigerate the dip for a while to allow the flavours to meld.
Prepare the namakpara dough using 250 gm of refined flour, 150 ml of water, 10 gm of sugar, one tsp of salt, and 20 ml of olive oil. Combine all of these ingredients to make a smooth dough and allow it to rest for at least 10 minutes.
After the dough has rested, roll it out into a very thin sheet. The thinner the sheet, the crispier the namakparas will be once baked. Make sure to roll it evenly for consistent texture.
Select 200°C as the oven’s temperature. Bake the rolled dough sheet for approximately 10 minutes till it turns brown and crispy.Watch it closely to avoid overbaking.
Once the baking is done, remove it from the oven and let it cool slightly. Break it into pieces and serve alongside the dip. Enjoy this crispy, savoury snack for a delightful treat.
{{ primary_category.name }}