One-Pan Paneer That Broke the Internet — Ready in 10 Minutes

Wion Web Desk
Apr 14, 2025, 12:49 PM
Photo Credit : Pexels

Introduction

This viral one-pan paneer recipe is a game-changer for busy weeknights or when you’re craving something quick, flavorful, and satisfying. With minimal prep and just one pan, you’ll have a restaurant-worthy dish in no time!

Photo Credit : Pexels

Ingredients (Serves 2-3)

200g paneer, 1 medium onion, 1 medium tomato, 1 green chili, 1 tsp ginger-garlic paste 1/2 tsp turmeric powder, 1 tsp red chili powder (adjust to taste), 1 tsp garam masala, 1 tsp cumin seeds, 1/2 tsp coriander powder, 2 tbsp oil or butter, Salt to taste.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Instructions

Heat the Pan: Heat oil or butter in a large pan over medium heat. Add cumin seeds and let them sizzle for a few seconds.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Sauté Aromatics

Add chopped onions and sauté until golden brown. Stir in ginger-garlic paste and green chili, cooking for another minute.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Add Spices

Add turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander powder, and salt. Mix well.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Cook Tomatoes

Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they soften and the oil separates from the mixture.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Add Paneer

Gently add the paneer cubes and toss them in the masala, ensuring they’re well-coated. Cook for 2-3 minutes.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Finish with Cream and Garam Masala

If using, stir in fresh cream for richness. Sprinkle garam masala and mix well.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Garnish and Serve

Turn off the heat, garnish with fresh coriander leaves, and serve hot with roti, naan, or rice.

Photo Credit : Pexels