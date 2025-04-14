One-Pan Paneer That Broke the Internet — Ready in 10 Minutes

This viral one-pan paneer recipe is a game-changer for busy weeknights or when you’re craving something quick, flavorful, and satisfying. With minimal prep and just one pan, you’ll have a restaurant-worthy dish in no time!
200g paneer, 1 medium onion, 1 medium tomato, 1 green chili, 1 tsp ginger-garlic paste 1/2 tsp turmeric powder, 1 tsp red chili powder (adjust to taste), 1 tsp garam masala, 1 tsp cumin seeds, 1/2 tsp coriander powder, 2 tbsp oil or butter, Salt to taste.
Heat the Pan: Heat oil or butter in a large pan over medium heat. Add cumin seeds and let them sizzle for a few seconds.
Add chopped onions and sauté until golden brown. Stir in ginger-garlic paste and green chili, cooking for another minute.
Add turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander powder, and salt. Mix well.
Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they soften and the oil separates from the mixture.
Gently add the paneer cubes and toss them in the masala, ensuring they’re well-coated. Cook for 2-3 minutes.
If using, stir in fresh cream for richness. Sprinkle garam masala and mix well.
Turn off the heat, garnish with fresh coriander leaves, and serve hot with roti, naan, or rice.