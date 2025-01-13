Make Strawberry Quinoa Pancakes in Just 6 Easy Steps

Start by dry roasting the quinoa in a pan to enhance its nutty flavour. Allow it to cool completely. Rinse the quinoa thoroughly under running water to remove its natural bitterness and soap-like coating, which can affect the taste.
Blend the rinsed quinoa with milk and sugar in a blender until you get a smooth batter. Add orange essence for a hint of citrus and baking powder to help the pancakes rise. Let the batter rest for five minutes to allow the ingredients to combine well.
In a small bowl, beat one egg lightly. Add the beaten egg to the quinoa batter and stir gently. This stage guarantees the pancake’s airy, tender texture.
To keep a non-stick pan from sticking, heat it over medium heat and spray it with olive oil. Spread the batter a little after adding a ladleful to the pan. After that cook until golden brown on the bottom, then turn and continue cooking until the other side is done. To make three or four pancakes, repeat.
Place one pancake on a plate and add a layer of sliced strawberries on top. Repeat this process to create a layered stack with alternating pancakes and strawberries, making a visually appealing mini cake.
Finally, cover the piled pancakes with a generous amount of maple syrup. If desired, garnish with additional strawberries or whipped cream. You can now enjoy your nutritious and delectable strawberry quinoa pancakes.
