Make Semolina (Sooji) Manchurian in 6 Simple Steps

Take a large container and mix semolina (sooji), curd, salt, and pepper with finely chopped vegetables like carrots, capsicum, and cabbage. Gradually add water to form a thick dough. Let it rest for a few minutes to set.
Shape the dough into small balls and cook them by baking, air frying, or steaming for about ten minutes. This step ensures the balls are light and crispy.
Heat oil in a wok, then add ginger, garlic, green chillies and chopped vegetables like cabbage, grated carrot, diced onions and capsicum. Sauté the veggies for two to three minutes to retain their crunch.
Pour in soy sauce, vinegar, chilli sauce (optional), and tomato ketchup. Stir well to coat the vegetables with the sauces, creating a tangy and spicy base.
Mix corn flour with water and add it to the wok to thicken the consistency of the gravy. Stir continuously to avoid lumps and let it simmer for a minute.
Add the prepared sooji balls to the gravy and mix gently until they are well-coated. Garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves and serve hot as a standalone snack or with fried rice or noodles.
