Make Delicious Apple Cake At Home in Winters
Ingredients: Apples, whole wheat flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon powder, vanilla essence, oil, milk and dry fruits.
Step 1. In a bowl, mix all dry ingredients: flour, baking powder, baking soda, and cinnamon powder.
Step 2: In another bowl, mix wet ingredients such as milk, oil and vanilla essence. Add sugar in this step and mix again.
Step 3: Now combine wet and dry ingredients properly.
Step 4: Peel and chop some apples and add them in the same bowl. Mix everything with gentle hands.
Step 5: Grease the cake tin with some butter and flour.
Step 6: Pour the prepared mixture into the tin and cook it in a preheated oven for 40 minutes.
Step: Garnish the cake with dry fruits and enjoy.
