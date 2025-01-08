Make Cashew Egg Curry in 5 Simple Steps

Start by boiling the eggs in a large pan. Once cooked, allow them to cool before peeling and cutting them in half. While the eggs cool, drain the soaked cashews and blend them with a little water to form a smooth paste.
Heat oil or ghee in a pan and add cumin seeds. Let them splutter before adding chopped onions and ginger-garlic paste. Sauté the mixture until the onions turn translucent, releasing their sweetness and building the foundation for your curry’s flavour.
Add chopped tomatoes to the pan along with salt, turmeric powder, coriander powder, red chilli powder and garam masala. Stir well and cover the pan. Let the tomatoes cook until soft and mushy, blending with the spices to form a flavourful base.
Turn off the heat and allow the mixture to cool. Once cooled, transfer it to a blender and make a smooth paste. This step helps create a creamy, rich base for the curry, enhancing the texture and flavour of the sauce.
Return the blended paste to the pan along with a little oil or ghee. Cook for two to three minutes, then add the cashew paste, yoghurt and cream. Stir well to combine all the ingredients, allowing the gravy to thicken and become rich and creamy.
After that add water to adjust the gravy’s consistency to your liking. Taste and adjust spices as needed. Add the halved boiled eggs to the gravy and simmer for five to seven minutes, allowing the eggs to absorb the flavours of the curry. Garnish with chopped coriander and ginger slivers before serving.
