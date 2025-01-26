Make Bread Pancake in 6 Simple Steps

Once you are done with blending, add one banana, half a cup of baking powder, three eggs, two cups of milk, honey, and a teaspoon of salt to the combined bread. Now mix everything together until the batter is lump-free and smooth.
After preparing the batter you have to place a pan on medium heat and grease it with some oil or butter and allow it to heat up for some time before cooking the pancakes.
Pour a ladleful of batter onto the hot pan and spread it out in a circular pattern. Cook over low heat until bubbles form on the top.
When the bottom of the pancake is golden brown, carefully turn it over and cook the other side until it is also golden.
For a tasty breakfast option, you can serve the hot bread pancakes with a side of fresh fruit and drizzle with honey or maple syrup.
