Instant Mango Kulfi at Home Without Cream or Condensed Milk

Apr 29, 2025, 11:30 AM
Introduction

Making mango kulfi at home without cream or condensed milk is simple and delicious! Here’s a quick recipe for you.

Ingredients

2 ripe mangoes, 1 cup full-fat milk (or milk of your choice), 1/2 cup sugar, 1/2 cup milk powder,1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder, A handful of chopped nuts (like pistachios or almonds) for garnish, Ice cream molds or small cups.

Instructions

Blend the Mangoes: In a blender, puree the chopped mangoes until smooth. Set aside.

Prepare the Milk Mixture

In a saucepan, heat the milk over medium heat until it starts to simmer. Add the milk powder and sugar to the milk, stirring continuously to avoid lumps. Cook for a few minutes until the mixture thickens slightly. Remove from heat and let it cool for a few minutes.

Combine

Once the milk mixture has cooled, add the mango puree and cardamom powder (if using). Mix well until everything is combined.

Pour into Molds

Pour the mixture into ice cream molds or small cups. If you like, you can add some chopped nuts into the mixture before pouring.

Freeze

Cover the molds with a lid or plastic wrap and freeze for at least 6-8 hours, or until completely set.

Serve

To unmold, run the molds under warm water for a few seconds. Gently pull out the kulfi and serve immediately, garnished with more chopped nuts if desired.