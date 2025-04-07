How to Make Sugarcane Juice at Home

Pragati Awasthi
Apr 07, 2025, 06:55 PM

Sugarcane juice is a refreshing summer drink. On a hot day, a glass of chilled sugarcane juice provides a boost of refreshment.

While many of us are used to drinking juice from outside vendors, did you know that it’s quite simple to make sugarcane juice at home?

Here’s a step-by-step guide to making sugarcane juice at home.

Ingredients and Equipment:

Sugarcane stalks, ice, sugar, ginger, lemon juice (optional), mint leaves (optional), black salt, juicer, strainer

Step 1

Wash and peel the fresh sugarcane stalks.

Step 2

Cut the sugarcane into smaller pieces so that it can easily fit into your juicer.

Step 3

In a blender, add the sugarcane pieces and blend them with water, ginger, lemon juice, and mint leaves. Add ice cubes and blend again.

Step 4

Extract the juice using a strainer. You can also use a cheesecloth.

How to serve

Pour the sugarcane juice into glasses, add black salt to taste, and serve.