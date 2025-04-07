How to Make Sugarcane Juice at Home

Here’s a step-by-step guide to making sugarcane juice at home.
Sugarcane stalks, ice, sugar, ginger, lemon juice (optional), mint leaves (optional), black salt, juicer, strainer
Wash and peel the fresh sugarcane stalks.
Cut the sugarcane into smaller pieces so that it can easily fit into your juicer.
In a blender, add the sugarcane pieces and blend them with water, ginger, lemon juice, and mint leaves. Add ice cubes and blend again.
Extract the juice using a strainer. You can also use a cheesecloth.
Pour the sugarcane juice into glasses, add black salt to taste, and serve.
{{ primary_category.name }}