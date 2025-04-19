How To Make Spicy Honey At Home – and 3 Amazing Recipes to Try It In

If social media is to be believed, spicy honey is that magical ingredient you didn't know your kitchen was missing. It's sweet, sticky, and turns even the simplest dish into something memorable.
You'll need one cup of honey (raw or pasteurised), 1–2 tablespoons chilli flakes or crushed red pepper. You can also add one sliced fresh chilli (like jalapeño or habanero). Some people also like adding smoked paprika, garlic powder, or a splash of apple cider vinegar for tang.
Firstly, warm the honey in a saucepan over low heat — do NOT boil. Stir in the chilli flakes and/or sliced chilli. Simmer the mixture on low heat for 5–10 minutes, and it's ready.
You can strain the honey or let the flakes infuse. Remember, the longer the mix of honey and chilli infuses, the hotter or spicier it gets. Want it extra hot? Use dried habanero flakes or add a touch of cayenne.
Just pour it into a clean jar and store at room temperature. It will stay good for a month.
Drizzle the homemade spicy honey over a margherita pizza. The mix and contrast of cheese, tomato, and heat is a total game-changer.
Mix spicy honey into softened butter and spread it on your favourite bread (sourdough is a great, healthy option) or biscuits. Sprinkle with sea salt for that extra kick.
Just add a drizzle of spicy honey to your crispy, golden fried chicken for a next-level comfort food. Add a few drops just before serving to keep the crunch.