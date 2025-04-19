How To Make Spicy Honey At Home – and 3 Amazing Recipes to Try It In

Moohita Kaur Garg
Apr 19, 2025, 11:51 PM
Photo Credit : Pexels

The Spicy Honey Craze

If social media is to be believed, spicy honey is that magical ingredient you didn't know your kitchen was missing. It's sweet, sticky, and turns even the simplest dish into something memorable.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Making Spicy Honey at Home: Ingredients

You'll need one cup of honey (raw or pasteurised), 1–2 tablespoons chilli flakes or crushed red pepper. You can also add one sliced fresh chilli (like jalapeño or habanero). Some people also like adding smoked paprika, garlic powder, or a splash of apple cider vinegar for tang.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Making Spicy Honey at Home: The Recipe

Firstly, warm the honey in a saucepan over low heat — do NOT boil. Stir in the chilli flakes and/or sliced chilli. Simmer the mixture on low heat for 5–10 minutes, and it's ready.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Important Things to Remember While Making Spicy Honey at Home

You can strain the honey or let the flakes infuse. Remember, the longer the mix of honey and chilli infuses, the hotter or spicier it gets. Want it extra hot? Use dried habanero flakes or add a touch of cayenne.

Photo Credit : Pexels

How to Store Homemade Spicy Honey?

Just pour it into a clean jar and store at room temperature. It will stay good for a month. Go to the next slide for irresistible recipes to use spicy honey in.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Hot Honey Pizza

Drizzle the homemade spicy honey over a margherita pizza. The mix and contrast of cheese, tomato, and heat is a total game-changer.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Spicy Honey Butter Toast

Mix spicy honey into softened butter and spread it on your favourite bread (sourdough is a great, healthy option) or biscuits. Sprinkle with sea salt for that extra kick.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Spicy Honey Fried Chicken

Just add a drizzle of spicy honey to your crispy, golden fried chicken for a next-level comfort food. Add a few drops just before serving to keep the crunch.

Photo Credit : Pexels