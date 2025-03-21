How to Make Poha (Flattened Rice) Cutlets in Six Easy Steps

2 cups poha (flattened rice), boiled potatoes, peas, chopped onions, chopped coriander, cumin seeds, spices, salt, oil and breadcrumbs.
Soak poha in water for 15 minutes. Drain the water and let the poha rest for another 15 minutes.
Mash the boiled potatoes and mix in the spices. Then, add the mashed poha, peas, onions, coriander, cumin seeds, and salt.
Shape the cutlets by dividing the mixture and forming them into your desired shape.
Coat each cutlet evenly with breadcrumbs.
Heat oil in a pan and fry the cutlets until they turn golden brown on both sides.
Serve the hot cutlets with coriander dip or ketchup.
