How to Make Poha (Flattened Rice) Cutlets in Six Easy Steps

Wion Web Desk
Mar 21, 2025, 04:56 PM

Ingredients

2 cups poha (flattened rice), boiled potatoes, peas, chopped onions, chopped coriander, cumin seeds, spices, salt, oil and breadcrumbs.

Step 1

Soak poha in water for 15 minutes. Drain the water and let the poha rest for another 15 minutes.

Step 2

Mash the boiled potatoes and mix in the spices. Then, add the mashed poha, peas, onions, coriander, cumin seeds, and salt.

Step 3

Shape the cutlets by dividing the mixture and forming them into your desired shape.

Step 4

Coat each cutlet evenly with breadcrumbs.

Step 5

Heat oil in a pan and fry the cutlets until they turn golden brown on both sides.

Step 6

Serve the hot cutlets with coriander dip or ketchup.