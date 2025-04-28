How to Make No-Bake Oreo Cheesecake in a Jar

Apr 28, 2025, 12:24 PM
Introduction

Making a no-bake Oreo cheesecake in a jar is a fun and easy dessert that’s perfect for parties or a sweet treat at home. Here’s a simple recipe to guide you through the process.

Ingredients

For the crust: 1 ½ cups Oreo cookie crumbs (about 15-18 Oreos), 4 tablespoons unsalted butter. For the cheesecake filling: 16 oz cream cheese, ½ cup powdered sugar, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, 1 cup heavy whipping cream, 8-10 Oreos, crushed (for mixing into the filling)

Instructions

Prepare the jars: Gather your jars (8 oz or 12 oz jars work well) and set them aside.

Make the crust

In a medium bowl, combine the Oreo cookie crumbs and melted butter. Mix until the crumbs are evenly coated. Divide the mixture evenly among the jars, pressing it down firmly to create a crust layer at the bottom.

Prepare the cheesecake filling

In a large mixing bowl, beat the softened cream cheese with an electric mixer until smooth and creamy. Add the powdered sugar and vanilla extract and mix until well combined.

In a separate bowl, whip the heavy cream until stiff peaks form. Gently fold the whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture until fully combined. Fold in the crushed Oreos for added texture.

Assemble the jars

Spoon or pipe the cheesecake filling over the crust in each jar, filling them about ¾ full. Smooth the top with a spatula or the back of a spoon.

Chill

Cover the jars with lids or plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 4 hours, or overnight for best results.

Serve

Before serving, top each jar with whipped cream and a sprinkle of crushed Oreos for garnish. Enjoy your delicious no-bake Oreo cheesecake in a jar!

