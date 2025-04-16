How to make Mini Chicken Fajita Pizzas at home?

Making Mini Chicken Fajita Pizzas at home is a fun and delicious way to combine the flavours of fajitas and pizza. Here's a simple recipe to guide you.
For the base: 4 small tortillas (6-inch) or pita bread, 1 boneless, skinless chicken breast, thinly sliced, 1 bell pepper (any colour), thinly sliced, 1 small onion, thinly sliced, 1 tbsp olive oil, 1 tsp fajita seasoning (or a mix of chilli powder, cumin, paprika, garlic powder, and oregano), Salt and pepper to taste.
1/2 cup tomato sauce or salsa, 1 tsp fajita seasoning (optional)
1 cup shredded cheese (cheddar, mozzarella, or a blend),
Prepare the chicken fajita filling: Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add the sliced chicken and cook for 3-4 minutes until it starts to brown.
Add the sliced bell pepper and onion, and sprinkle with fajita seasoning, salt, and pepper. Cook for another 5-7 minutes until the vegetables are tender and the chicken is fully cooked. Set aside.
Mix the tomato sauce or salsa with fajita seasoning (if using) in a small bowl. Set aside.
Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C). Place the tortillas or pita bread on a baking sheet. Spread a thin layer of the prepared sauce over each tortilla.
Sprinkle a layer of shredded cheese over the sauce. Top with the chicken fajita mixture, distributing it evenly. Add another sprinkle of cheese on top.
Bake in the preheated oven for 8-10 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and bubbly, and the edges of the tortillas are slightly crispy.
Remove from the oven and let cool for a minute. Garnish with optional toppings like jalapeños, cilantro, or a dollop of sour cream. Slice into wedges and serve warm.