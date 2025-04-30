How to Make Kashmiri Noon Chai (Pink Tea) the Traditional Way
Pink Tea
Pink tea or Noon Chai isn’t just tea, but a traditional drink from Kashmir that blends flavour, warmth, and culture. Here is an easy recipe to make it:
Take Green Tea Leaves
Firstly, boil green tea leaves with baking soda in a bowl until they turn deep red. This is the secret to the pink colour.
Add Cold Water & Milk
In the next step, pour in cold water, simmer again, then add milk slowly. Stir till it turns pastel pink.
Add Salt & Cardamom
Traditional Kashmiri Noon Chai is salty, not sweet. You can add salt, crushed cardamom, and optional malai (cream) for richness.
Sip it Slowly
After it is ready, serve your hot noon tea with naan or lavasa in a cup. It can be soothing, filling, refreshing, and truly comforting.
What are its Benefits?
It is a rich tea with antioxidants, digestive benefits, and a cosy winter tradition that can soothe your body.