How to Make Immunity-Boosting Turmeric (Haldi) Milk at Home

Turmeric (Haldi) milk, also known as Golden Milk is a popular natural remedy for boosting immunity.
Turmeric milk is beneficial in treating flu, colds, coughs, wounds and other health issues. It is rich in antioxidants and helps in strengthening the body against infections, diseases and viruses. Here is how to make it at home:
Add 1 cup whole milk to a utensil and place it on a medium-high flame.
Bring the milk to a boil then let it cool slightly.
Add 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper and 3/4 to 1 teaspoon organic turmeric powder to the milk.
If you wish to add a sweetener, you can add some honey to it.
Mix well and transfer to a cup. Drink while still warm.
