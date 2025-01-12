How to Make Healthy Vegetable Lasagna at Home
By: Prajvi Mathur
Start preparation with chopping the vegetables. Slice 450 grams of mushroom. Chop 3/4 cup of green bell pepper and 3/4 of cup onion. Mince 3 cloves of garlic. Grate 4 cups mozzarella cheese and 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese.
Fill a large pot with water and boil it. Add one package of lasagna noodles into it and cook it for about 10 minutes or until al dente. Once they are done, rinse them in cold water and drain.
In a large saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons vegetable oil. Add the chopped mushrooms, green peppers, onion and garlic. Cook and stir the vegetables for about 5 minutes. Make sure they are cooked well and tender.
Stir in about 700 grams of pasta sauce to the vegetables. Add 1 teaspoon dried basil and bring it to a boil. Then, reduce the heat and let the vegetables simmer in the sauce for about 15 minutes.
As the sauce is cooking, prepare cheese and eggs. In a medium bowl, mix together 2 cups of ricotta cheese and 2 cups of shredded mozzarella cheese. Break and add 2 eggs with the cheese. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
Grease a 9-inch baking dish with butter or oil. Layer the bottom of the baking dish with 1 cup of cooked vegetable and tomato sauce. Next, layer half of the cooked lasagna noodles and another layer of half of the cheese and eggs mix.
Add a layer of 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese. Repeat the layering process and top it with 2 cups of mozzarella cheese. Bake it for 40 minutes then let it sit for about 15 minutes. Serve!
